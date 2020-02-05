         'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' trailer: Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson recover the horror saga 'Saw'

Share it:

The 'Saw' franchise is back! Last year we commented that a new installment surprisingly designed by Chris Rock, known for its comic facet, and that would reach theaters in 2020. Today we can see the poster and the trailer of the movie, titled 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' ("Spiral: from the book of Saw").

Rock is executive producer and protagonist, being accompanied in the cast by Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella, among others. The staging is carried out by Darren Lynn Bousman, which already directed three films of the franchise, from the 2nd to the 4th. Will they surprise us with this new story?

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' introduces veteran police detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his young partner (Max Minghella) taking charge of a sinister investigation that leads them to connect a series of murders with a Dark chapter of the city's past. Caught by the mystery, "Zeke" is in the center of the macabre killer game…

The script has been written Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, from an original idea of Chris Rock. Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate, has stated that the film conceived by the humorist "She is completely respectful of the legacy of the series, but revitalizes the brand with her ingenuity, creative vision and passion".

The truth is that both the poster and the trailer, brief and intriguing, manage to generate curiosity about what a saga that seemed already totally sold out will offer us … 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' will be on the billboard months before the planned: the 15 th of May, and not at the end of October as announced at the beginning.