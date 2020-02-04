Entertainment

         'Spinning out' canceled: Netflix freezes its ice soap opera after a single season

February 4, 2020
It was one of the first dramas with which Netflix opened 2020 and it seems that the viewing data has not convinced the platform to give continuity to the series: 'Spinning out' has been canceled after a single season.

The decision comes shortly after Netflix decided to do the same with 'Soundtrack', a youth musical drama that has not achieved the expected data by the platform.


All the winners of the 2020 Golden Globes that you can see on Netflix, Movistar +, HBO, Amazon and other VOD

What it is to watch is the little promotion that some of the Netflix series receive. Not that 'Spinning out' Qualify as one of those "best canceled or unseen series", but it is one of those romantic soap opera dramas capable of keeping us on the screen and that, perhaps, would have needed some more time for the mouth-ear.

'Spinning out' is a soap opera on ice. A drama about the world of professional figure skating about a young girl who receives a second chance in the ruthless sport getting worse with one of the "bad guys." With its virtues and defects, the best way to describe the series was "guilty pleasure".

