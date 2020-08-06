spin-off and reboot coming to Comedy Central

Share it:

The animated series of the 90s are among the most politically incorrect and pungent ever made and who knows it well is Comedy Central, which is going to make a big surprise to fans of the Ren and Stimpy Show, Beavis and Butt-Head and Daria.

According to what reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the three series are in fact returning in all their impropriety to fascinate new and old generations of spectators, all united by the love for the black humor.

In partnership with Nickelodeon is ViacomCBS Entertainment, that will produce the shows, Comedy Central will include in its catalog the three animation series, which will return respectively with a reboot of Ren and Stimpy, a Daria spin-off entitled Jodie and loved ones, old episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head, which will simply be added to the schedule.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and Nickelodeon Animation Studios ", said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS. "Ren & Stimpy joins our constantly growing offer of adult animation content that includes South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High".

The Ren and Stimpy Show was created by John Kricfalusi, who also collaborated on Nicktoons Doug and Rugrats, and was aired from 1991 to 1995 for a total of 20 episodes. At the center of the narrative are the adventures of Ren, an emotionally unstable chihuahua, and Stimpy, a good-natured, but dramatically inconclusive cat. The series achieved great success among the public, although it has repeatedly been the object of criticism for its explicit content and exclusively for adults.