Spielberg's son debuts in horror movie 'Honeydew'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sometimes, being "son of" can open quite a lot of doors, although this can also put extra pressure on those people. Now, it seems that it's time to live that pressure to Sawyer Spielberg, son of the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg that is about to debut in the cinema with 'Honeydew', horror movie directed by Devereux Milburn which he has described as a "Modern history of 'Hansel and Gretel'".

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film has been produced by Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson, and with Spielberg Jr. we will see in it Malin Barr ('First Love') and Barbara Kingsley ('Jessica Jones'). 'Honeydew' has been described as "a feverish horror movie" set in rural New England. Apparently, the tape will tell us the story of a young couple after seeking refuge in the house of an elderly farmer and his peculiar son, at which time they will begin to suffer a series of strange cravings and hallucinations.

The movie's sales rights have been acquired by Yellow Veil Pictures, and its co-founder Justin Timms has commented the following about it: "We are delighted to present Devereux Milburn's vision to the market at this year's EFM. With the nuances of the frantic edition of De Palma and a modern sound design, 'Honeydew' will immerse you in a nightmare that will surely satisfy all cravings. of a fresh and elegant terror in the woods. "