 Spiderman: Symbiote, no. 1: Smoke and mirrors

Years ago during the secret wars, Spiderman acquired an alien costume that he wore for a while without knowing that he had life and consciousness of his own, so he was a symbiote attached to his skin. Unknowingly, the alien costume boosted her most negative emotions, although it also gave her benefits as a built-in spider web and changed to civilian clothes very quickly. However, the time came when Peter discovered what the black suit was doing and decided to get rid of him. The rest is history. In this volume we will see an unprecedented adventure of Spiderman symbiote in which he confronts Mysterio during that time.

The story would begin with Spiderman symbiote beating Mysterio and then with the villain hitting a bank a few days later where everything goes wrong and a woman gets hurt, which makes it rethink to leave everything. The next day, Peter takes Felicia to the cemetery to see Ben Parker's grave and when he sees Quentin Beck – who went to see the woman who died – Peter begins to continue to believe that he has discovered him. In a warehouse, Spiderman hits Mysterio without compassion and he lies about who had gone to see the cemetery, and He took advantage of that moment to kick him out and discover the secret of his suit. Now, armed with a new minion and with the Black Cat as an ally – for extortion – to collect a sample of the black suit, Quentin he investigated his suit with his friend and ended up joining him without Spiderman being able to retrieve it. Armed with a symbiote suit, Mysterio would decide to fight Spiderman once again.

Usually, we are facing an incredible comic that evokes the nostalgia of all those readers who lived the stage of Spiderman symbiote and its consequences in the media such as TV, as it was in the arachnid series of the 90s and that captivated many children, or Spectacular Spider-man, for putting another case. However, not only does nostalgia live this comic by Peter David, but it also offers a fun story, with an action and a dynamic that gives a special touch to the comic and with a small twist of script quite interesting. Now, speaking a little in detail of certain aspects of the plot without major spoilers, I liked very much to see that Spiderman so gross with his enemies and how the plot of the symbiote ends up interacting between Spiderman and Mysterio in a moment to give greater depth to the plot, and, incidentally, Felicia Hardy. In addition, there are certain moments when the symbiote takes control and the big difference is really noticeable when acting between one and the other.

As for the characters, Spiderman reveals his anger problems on more than one occasion because of the black suit, although he also knows how to recognize his mistakes and when to apologize. However, the interesting thing about Peter Parker is that sometimes he does not know that the symbiote is able to control him, which leads to having "two characters in one" in a rather curious way. Felicia is here Spiderman's lover and seeks to be with him as much as she can, but she is also able to betray him if the right data is given, although he always regrets it because he really loves him. By last, Mysterio is the main villain of this work and intends to renounce his role as supervillain, but his encounter with the Spiderman symbiote, see its effects and others, makes him a new and renewed Mysterio much more direct and strong, who is even able to recruit superpowerful thugs.

On rhythm of this volume, Peter David manages to maintain a good balance during the five numbers of this miniseries so that it feels like a complete story, with a well-developed and developed spinning, knot and end.

About The edition of this volume, we are facing a work that compiles Symbiote Spider-Man, vol, 1, no. 1 to 5 USA with four alternative covers at the end of the book as an extra. Usually, with the volume in hand, we are facing a work with a good paper that holds up well the re-readings, and a good binding.

On an artistic level, Greg Land leaves us a specially and remarkably beautiful volume in which quality is noted in many of the pages of this volume, both in those quieter and more common, as in those more dedicated to action or intimidation. Without a doubt, a pleasant surprise and Iban Coello's participation in the first issue The result has improved. However, We also want to highlight the work of the colorist, who has greatly enhanced the artists' drawing to leave us a really attractive work, both at first sight and when you open the volume.

In short, I consider that we are facing a fantastic volume that offers everything that the reader can expect from a revisit to the past with the Spiderman symbiote.

You can purchase “Spiderman: Symbiote. Smoke and mirrors ” here.