 Spiderman, no. two

A few years ago, a mysterious being called Cadavérico appeared with his minions in search of Spiderman, so the battle did not have any barracks. Peter did his best, but lost an arm and Mary Jane, the best of his life, so he chose to disappear as if he had died in battle. Twelve years later, little Ben kept anger contained since his mother's funeral, and did not tolerate anyone attacking any innocent, or those who were bullying, so they expelled him, which caused him and Peter Parker not to have a good father-son relationship. After leaving him at Aunt May's house and unintentionally breaking the door, Ben dreamed of his mother and woke up on the roof, so May explained his origin and destiny.

The history (can contain SPOILERS) would start with Peter Parker covering a news of a disaster while Ben feels unable to forgive his father for abandoning him and letting his mother die. In high school Faye invites him out after knowing what I've done to the bully and Ben burns his Spiderman suit, but regrets knowing that she has a secret identity as a hero. Luckily, May had a spare. How Spiderman and Marker made some scam while they debated in the streets that anyone can be a hero and that everyone has a great responsibility; until the police appeared and forced them to stop. Without thinking twice, Ben used his nets to escape between skyscrapers. Nevertheless, when he appeared publicly as Spiderman, he had to face his father's old threats again and one who didn't want to look in the eye.

Usually, the plot of this number feels shorter than normal, although he takes a small-big step by putting Spiderman back on the board so that friends and enemies get back up and go on stage against Cadavérico, but also one part of Faye's speech must be taken into account. And it is thanks to the values ​​imparted by Faye, that this Spiderman comic is given a little twist, although not much.

As for the characters, Ben is a teenager still in the age of learning many things in life and he makes many mistakes and blames without even empathizing with others, thinking only of his feelings, which means that in the first instance he wants to erase all legacy by burning the suit until he saw that it gave him a chance with Faye. However, little by little he would acquire some lesson of what it is to be a hero, but not on your part. Peter Parker fled, yes, but as this comic shows, it seems that Peter was so traumatized that he took refuge in pain and he wants to convey to the world with his camera how that pain still persists. Faye is a rebellious teenager who pushes Ben to do something irresponsible, although he gives her some very important moral lessons as anyone can be a hero and everyone has a great responsibility, not just a few, which lightens the burden to the hero's ideal.

On rhythm, the Abrams brothers have a rhythm too fast in this number and the cartoons and facts happen so fast that they do not have time to digest them in some cases, so the overall history of the number may feel too short once you have finished reading – or at least it seemed to us.

On an artistic level, Sara Pichelli makes a good drawing both in designs and in backgrounds and expressions, but sometimes there are vignettes in which the proportions of the characters are strange as when Spiderman holds a rock to save a civilian – or, at least, he could have been more worked so that he wouldn't raise his eyebrow at the reader right after he saw her.

In short, I consider that we are facing a number that ignites the sparks of what is to come in terms of action while leaving a good message for our protagonist.

You can acquire “Spiderman, no. two" here.