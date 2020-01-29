 Spiderman, no. one

Share it:

In another of the multiverse worlds, Spiderman and Mary Jane happily lived their lives both civil and superheroic as never happened to them, but there comes a time in life in that of every hero in which everything twists and life takes a 180º turn and everything becomes a little darker than it was before. In this story of JJ Abrams and Henry Abrams along with the fantastic Sara Pichelli we will see Spiderman and Mary Jane face the fearsome Cadavérico then take a twelve-year jump in time and see the consequences of that day.

The story of this ambitious comic would begin with a dark day in which Spiderman can't face Cadavérico and Mary Jane dies trying to save him, so Peter flees the bridge that day and stopped being Spiderman so that his son was safe and had the necessary care. Twelve years later, Ben Parker has some repressed anger when it comes to defending innocent people of thugs and his father is busier traveling than being with him, so he only has his aunt May. Upon discovering its arachnid powers, Aunt May decides that it is time for her to discover her origin and what the mantle she should take should be.

In general, we are facing uA story with a rather surprising start and a rather dark atmosphere that is hard to believe in a Spiderman vignette -with the forgiveness of Morlun and other enemies- and then move on to a more modern version of something already seen in Spidergirl or other similar works, only here we have a boy with some repressed anger that could lead us to interesting scenarios where he learns that being a hero is not just wearing a suit. Now, speaking a little about some details of the plot without going into spoilers, the initial pages have absolutely enchanted me, while the following not so much for the great similarity that I have found with the works that I have mentioned and that I cannot avoid relating them when I read it, so I hope that in the next issues we will see some much more noticeable difference.

As for the characters, PEther Parker takes a 180º turn after his confrontation with Cadavérico by constantly traveling and not spending time with his son, which requires and shouts your attention, making our friend and neighbor unrecognizable. On the other hand, Ben Parker is a boy with very good intentions, but he does not understand that power entails great responsibility and that the means used must be taken into account. In addition, because of his father, he is full of repressed anger at feeling alone and thinking that he only has his aunt and the memory of his mother. Finally, we have a very brief look at the villain Cadaverous. Apparently in the few pages, he not only has a fearsome design, but his forces are comparable by the state in which he left Spiderman.

On rhythm, the Abrams brothers strike at the table with a powerful start and fast times, and then go on to give us a balanced pace to gradually tell us the story of the young Ben Parker, son of Peter and Mary Jane.

On an artistic level, to tell the truth, Sara Pichelli does an unrecognizable work, although the drawing is not bad -the start is amazing- and it transmits very well the sensations that the scriptwriters look for, along the way it seems to have lost many characteristics that made it more unique with its youthful touch, comiquero, and full of expression, Well, when there is a temporary leap, we don't see that the thing improves, although the drawing is still very satisfactory.

In short, I consider that We are facing a good number with a very impressive start, but which is very difficult to judge for being very introductory and for reproducing ideas very similar to those already seen before, which makes us constantly expect something new, which surely comes in the second number.

You can acquire “Spiderman, no. one" here.