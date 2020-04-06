 Spiderman, no. 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Peter Parker covered news, Ben Parker felt helpless and furious until Faye stayed with him to act together as superheroes on the streets. While debating on the streets as Spiderman and Marker that anyone can be a hero and everyone has a responsibility, the police appeared and Spiderman used his cobwebs to escape with her. However, as he appeared in public as Spiderman, he also he was forced to confront Cadavérico's henchmen and, later, he had to see his father in the eyes.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Ben locked in his room avoiding talking to his father until he enters and then blames him yelling at him for leaving him. At that moment, Cadaveric attacks the house and takes Peter Parker while leaving Ben helpless. With the help of Faye, Ben visits Tony Stark and discovers that Cadaveric is Stark Technology, but they do not know who built it and that everything was based on an experiment by scientists Minka Tross and Ivan Reinz and that the toxin to try to cure people it was based on Richard Parker's blood. Shortly after the great revelation, Cadavérico made a great attack.

In general, we are an acceptable number, somewhat gore and with potential, but that seems to lose it along the way because it condenses a large amount of information in a single number when it could have been divided into two numbers and in a simpler way, because some readers could get lost with the technical explanation of Tony Stark and would have to be forced to re-read it to find out well about the concept that the Abrams brothers want to discuss. On the other hand, I liked to see how there has been a generational change in some way and characters of the moment have been taken into account. However, the best moment comes with the final cliffhanger, which we will not dare to reveal.

As for the characters, Ben behaves like a boy in full puberty who is not able to bear the feelings of anger for listening to father for a moment and what he has to say, come on, that young Ben is a time bomb constant that the only thing that can bring is problems. However, the boy tries to take responsibility for his actions and tries to solve them. And in this case, Although Faye is supportive at times, she is the best friend Ben can count on., because thanks to it you can get up and move on. On the other hand, Tony Stark has fallen into decline, giving himself up to drinking and finding it hard to make a profit, as an explanation.

On rhythm, the Abrams brothers take a slower path this time to give the necessary explanations around Cadaveric -although they leave loose threads-, so that the story can become heavy and more for the explanatory part, since they attribute to Tony a very heavy, comical at first, but heavy.

At an artistic level, SAra Pichelli continues to make a good drawing both in the expressions of his characters and in the backgroundsBut Dave Stewart's somber and dark color in many places makes his style not look as well-favored as in many of his previous works, which is a shame.

In short, I consider this number to be an acceptable one that tries to generate some tension with its shocks and explanations, but stays halfway.

You can purchase "Spiderman, no. 3" here.