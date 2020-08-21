Spider-Woman, who could play the heroine in the Marvel movie?

Share it:

With the hiring of Olivia Wilde to direct a Marvel film for Sony, the web speculations cannot but start. And if the film in question was really Spider-Woman, which actress might be better suited to play her?

The CBM site wanted to draw up a list of possible actresses for the role that we assume could be that of Jessica Drew, the first to wear the shoes of Spider-Woman in comics.

According to the site, among the most eligible candidates there could be one of the young stars of cinema and especially television of the last period, the protagonist of the Netflix series 13 and Cursed Katharine Langford, who we remember has already appeared in the MCU as Morgan Stark (albeit in a deleted scene of Avengers: Endgame), or the interpreter of Alita in Alita – Angel of the Battle, Rosa Salazar.

The newest Bond Girl Ana De Armas and Iron Fist and Game of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick are among the other names mentioned, while there is no shortage of young promises Lana Condor (To Alll The Boys I’Ve Loved Before, X-Men: Apocalypse) e Kaitlyn Dever, who previously partnered with Olivia Wilde for Booksmart.

And speaking of Olivia Wilde, why not also consider her possible double role as director and actress (in addition to that of screenwriter, taking into account the fact that she will develop the subject)?

To see the complete list of actresses proposed by CBM you can click on the source link at the bottom of the news, but in the meantime we pass the ball to you: who would you like to see in the role of Spider-Woman? Let us know in the comments.