Spider-Man with Spawn? Todd McFarlane would take care of it

August 14, 2020
In a recent live stream, which aired on Marvel's Youtube channel, author Todd McFarlane hinted at the possibility of a crossover between Spawn and Spider-Man. He stated that, if there was the possibility, he would like to take charge of the whole project, and therefore take care of both the writing and the drawings.

"Just let me tell you how it's going to work. I like you Joe (Quesada), and I care about a lot of people, but let me … I'm not going to break fans' hearts. That's what my creative process would be. If McFarlane returns to work at Marvel, what character would fans want from him? There answer, I think it's obvious, it's Spider-Man. Quite right? They have been waiting for a long time, some of them for decades.

I'm just saying I'll be the one to make that crossover, if anything it will happen, and I'm not giving a confirmation. But, if it ever happens, I will write it, draw it in pencil and ink it, I will be able to combine two different professional moments in one place ".

Going back to see if fans really care … the Spawn / Spider-Man crossover must be a McFarlane work because, just to say, if I were a 16-year-old fan I would want it? No doubt".

