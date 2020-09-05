Spider-Man, this is what John Cena would look like as the Sandman

Share it:

It is a moment of stalemate at Marvel: fans have been dry for a while of concrete news on future releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so today all that remains is to fantasize about what we could see in the next most anticipated releases, for example with the new Spider-Man.

Little or nothing is known about the third film focused on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but above all after the vicissitudes that we know well the curiosity to see how the character will be carried out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is obviously a lot.

An aura of mystery, on the other hand, still surrounds the villain that the good Peter will face in this new chapter of his adventures: many names have been made, including that of a certain Sandman who, according to some, could lead to the entrance of John Cena in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The wrestler has long since embarked on the path that leads to Hollywood, and who knows if this does not lead him to the parts of Marvel just as happened to his colleague Dave Bautista: in the meantime, a new fan-art imagines Cena in the role of Sandman. What do you think? Do you find it convincing? Tell us yours in the comments!

Another Spider-Man fan-art showed us Javier Bardem as Octopus; recently, however, all the rumors about the possible title of the new Spider-Man have been denied.