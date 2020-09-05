Spider-Man, the series produced by Sony will arrive on Amazon Prime Video?

Share it:

After the latest news in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, we point out an interesting rumor concerning the new shows produced by Sony focused on the characters that appeared in theSpider-Man universe.

According to what he claims Deadline in fact, the Japanese multinational and the one led by Jeff Bezos would be about to sign an agreement focused on the distribution of the series on Silk, recently announced, and the subsequent works, which would become part of the Prime Video catalog. It would not be the first time that the two companies have worked together, having taken care of the production of series such as “Sneaky Pete“, “The Tick” e “The Boys“. However, the newspaper does know that the show focused on Silk will first be broadcast on TV, and then land in streaming version on Amazon. Fans have reacted with interest to this rumor, especially considering the fact that a streaming version it would be much easier to see around the world, thus increasing the chances of success of the serie su Silk and the future works that will be added to the Venomverse.

For now it is unconfirmed news, we are sure that in the coming months we will find out how the negotiations between the two multinationals ended. Finally, we point out a new and interesting Amazon Prime Video sci-fi project.