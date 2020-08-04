Spider-Man, the live action multiverse comes to life in a new fan poster

Share it:

The exit of the acclaimed Spider-Man: A New Universe has illuminated fans about the potential of a crossover between live-action versions of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, and now an artist has imagined the poster of a possible project of this type.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the Instagram user PabloRuizzX, already the author of a suggestive fan art that saw Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, has in fact the wall climbers assembled in a poster the Raimi trilogy, the two The Amazing Spider-Man and the most recent version of the character introduced in the MCU.

While Phil Lord and Chris Miller continue work on the sequel to A New Universe which will also introduce Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099, already shown in the post-credit scene of the first chapter, a live-action crossover at least at this moment does not seem in the plans of neither Sony nor Disney, which in in any case, they are already collaborating for some connections between the various projects (see the Vulture in the Morbius trailer).

Who is already working on the multiverse is DC Films, which thanks to the film by Flash starring Ezra Miller will bring back Michael Keaton's legendary Batman. As recently confirmed by director Andy Muschietti, in fact, the film will be an adaptation of the famous comic miniseries Flashpoint written by Geoff Johns.