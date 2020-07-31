Spider-Man: the Far From Home poster, but with Garfield and Maguire in place of Tom Holland

Share it:

A year has passed since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last film of Phase 3 of the MCU. But how would such a film have been if it had belonged to previous cinematographic sagas dedicated to Spider-Man? Let's see a taste of it in the fanmade poster with Maguire and Garfield in place of Holland.

Art of Time Travel gives us another of his works, this time inspired by Spider-Man, and in particular by the poster of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which the digital artist reimagines in two different versions besides the original one starring Tom Holland.

In the other two, in fact, are the Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to scan the city from above, while fans can see the various versions of the superhero costume worn by the three actors in comparison.

The debate over who he is Spider-Man the most appropriate film and which Spider-Man film is the best made so far is always on, and does not seem to want to reach a real conclusion.

After all, beyond the most objective factors, it's still a matter of taste, don't you think?

And you, which Spider-Man (actor / character and film) did you prefer? And as you think the Peter Parkers of Maguire and Garfield would have done in MCU? Let us know in the comments.