Spider-Man: The end of the current saga will mark a turning point for the Marvel series

The beginning of 2021 will lead to the conclusion of a pivotal era for the famous series Amazing Spider-Man, thanks to the release of volumes 56, 57 and 58 of the current story entitled “The last remains”. With the publication of issue 50 we discovered the identity of Kindred, the mysterious villain who has followed Spidey since the beginning of the series.

To confirm the importance of the end of this story arc was editor Nick Lowe with the following words: “All the possible avenues were presented during the 2018 Free Comic Book Day, and Nick Spencer, Patrick Gleason and Mark Bagley are joining many, while excluding others without mercy. DON’T. YOU CAN. LOSE IT.”

The anticipations regarding the three final volumes seem to indicate that Spider-Man, and the readers, will forever change their mind about the Osborn family. Both Norman and Harry represented deadly enemies in the complicated story of Peter Parker, who initially had faith in both, only to discover their double identities.

At the bottom you can find the covers of the three volumes we talked about above, and the official presentation of the 58th issue reads “One of the stories created by Nick Spencer comes to a shocking ending with this volume … but the seeds he has planted so far are beginning to blossom.” Recall that Marvel has confirmed the return of a historical enemy of Spidey, and we leave you to the incredible Stormbreaker project.