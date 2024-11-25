Spider-Man Stars Share Sweet Date Night Sampling Holland’s New Non-Alcoholic Beer in Boston

Tom Holland and Zendaya gave fans a rare glimpse into their private lives Sunday night. They documented a casual date in Boston, during which they sampled Holland’s newly launched non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

The beloved couple, both 28, turned what could have been a simple business check-in into a playful adventure, sharing their experience through a series of candid social media posts.

“Hey, what’s up guys? Exciting stuff, I’m heading out to a bar to go and have my first Bero in the wild,” Holland announced in an Instagram Story, his enthusiasm evident as he walked down a Boston street. In a sweet moment, Zendaya peaked into the frame from behind him, adding her quiet squeal of excitement.

The couple chose the local neighborhood bar Foxhole for their outing, where Holland captured his milestone moment of trying Bero “in the wild” for the first time. “First one in the wild, baby!” he exclaimed in the video, while Zendaya filmed from behind the camera, letting out an appreciative “Ooh!” as she showcased the distinctive Bero can.

The “Challengers” actress supported her boyfriend’s venture, appearing in photos at their table with her own Bero. Dressed casually in a red top and gold necklace, with her hair pulled back in a neat bun and minimal makeup, Zendaya flashed a cheerful thumbs-up to the camera. Holland couldn’t contain his affection, captioning her photo with three heart-eyes emojis.

The launch of Bero holds special significance for Holland, who decided to stop drinking in January 2022. “When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in,” he recently told Forbes. “My first year sober was tough, and had I had Bero, I think it would have been easier.”

Their Boston adventure wasn’t limited to the evening’s bar visit. Sources revealed the couple was spotted having breakfast at Trident Booksellers & Cafe on Friday, where onlookers described them as “very relaxed and very chatty together.”

The couple’s relationship, which blossomed from their first meeting during Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, has become one of Hollywood’s most cherished love stories. While maintaining a relatively private relationship, both actors have recently opened up about their bond, particularly their professional chemistry.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Zendaya shared insights about working with Holland, describing their on-screen partnership as “strangely comfortable.” “It’s like second nature if anything.

You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside,” she explained. “I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does.”

The couple’s future continues to brighten, with news breaking that they’re set to reunite professionally in an upcoming Christopher Nolan film, scheduled for 2026, alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.

As they balance their flourishing careers with their personal relationships, Holland and Zendaya continue to give fans small glimpses into their lives together.

Their latest Boston outing showcases not just their support for each other’s ventures but also their ability to find joy in life’s simple moments—even if those moments happen to include launching a new business venture.