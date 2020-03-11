Spider-Man spin-off already has screenwriter

Share it:

Sony continues to weave more titles into the Spider-Man universe. Now a spin-off is underway on one of his characters. It does not have a title yet, but it does have a screenwriter to carry it out. Roberto Orci will be in charge of the script. He already co-wrote 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' in 2014.

The news comes as Sony continues to develop its own Marvel Universe apart from the MCU. In 2018 he released 'Venom' with Tom hardy in the lead role. Both the sequel to that movie and the long-awaited movie 'Morbius' will be out this year. Of course, Sony also continues to work with Spider-Man and Marvel's Tom holland, with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 3', scheduled for the summer of 2021.

Orci wrote the sequel starring Andrew Garfield along with three other people. He also worked on Star Trek, the 2009 film being the first in the franchise, which he then followed. Then he returned for its sequels 'Star Trek: In the Dark' and 'Star Trek: Beyond.'

As TheWrap notes, Orci's script for the upcoming movie will focus on an unknown Spider-Man character. It may be that, as expected, the film will be part of Sony's Marvel Universe, not the MCU. Other than that, little is known about the project at this time. There are a lot of possibilities on which character or characters the film might focus on, considering the breadth of the Peter Parker comics.

Since Sony owns the rights to the character, a new deal had to be made to allow him to appear in Phase 4 of the MCU. After a tense few weeks, both studios finally reached an agreement, in which Tom Holland played a key role, as he has a relationship with Marvel and Sony.

Although very few details are known about this upcoming spin-off, fans should be excited to know it's in the works. It also helps that Orci is already familiar with the character, even if Spider-Man was played by a different actor at the time. Also, since it is a spin-off, there is no guarantee that Holland will be featured. We will have to be aware of new details that come out.