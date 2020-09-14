Spider-Man Miles Morales su PS5: Insomniac torna a parlare del Ray Tracing

A few days away from the PlayStation 5 Showcase, the event during which we will know the release date and price of the next generation Sony console, Insomniac Games posted a tweet to extol the Ray Tracing in his Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

The message contains no information that we do not know and the same video used to show the technical goodness of the PS5 launch title comes from the first few seconds of the exclusive announcement trailer. The post in question aims to let users know what are the benefits of a technology such as Ray Tracing, so as to be prepared for the spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man starring the young Miles Morales.

Here is the tweet of the software house that now belongs to Sony PlayStation Studios:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution and HDR. Watch for reflections with active Ray Tracing and improvements to the lighting system, shadows and detail of the polygonal models of the characters.”

Waiting to find out more information about the game, perhaps on the occasion of the showcase, we remind you that you can follow the event in our company on the Twitch channel of Everyeye starting from 22:00 Italian on Wednesday 16 September 2020.