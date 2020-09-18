Spider-Man Miles Morales: Preorder Bonuses Reveal a Skin and Gadget

Over the last few hours, promotional images of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales thanks to which it was possible not only to discover the preorder bonuses but also to see the first additional costume of the protagonist.

By booking the game it will be possible to access the following exclusive DLCs:

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

Second additional costume to be announced

Gadget “Gravity Well”

Three extra Skill Points

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, the T.R.A.C.K. Suit (Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic) was designed by Miles Morales himself and first appeared in a comic whose drawings were made by Javier Garron. The peculiarity of this costume should be an improved concealment power. As for the gadget instead Gravity Well, it is an ability that allows Miles to lure all enemies in a limited area to the same point, so as to collide and drop weapons.

Waiting for the reveal of the second costume, also confirmed by the official American store PlayStation, we remind you that the game will be available starting from the next November 19, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In addition to the stand alone version of the spin-off, it will also be possible to purchase the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man Miles Morales, or a package that also contains the first chapter complete with a graphic upgrade for the console of next generation Sony.