Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5: graphics, content and differences with the PS4 game

Not satisfied with the insight into the origins of Spider-Man Miles Morales and the mention of the development of Spider-Man 2, Brian Horton of Insomniac describes the main graphic, narrative and content novelties that will differentiate the new PS5 exclusive from the original blockbuster launched on PS4 in 2018.

The Creative Director of the Californian subsidiary of PlayStation Studios explains that the game will be set "in winter, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel's New York is covered with snow and, just before the Christmas holidays, a war breaks out between an energy company and a hyper-technological criminal army. The center of the battle is in Harlem, Miles' new home ".

As for the wealth of content, the graphics and the differences compared to the original title, Horton adds that "You will experience a complete narrative arc with Miles in a story that, in terms of content and general scope, will be similar to Uncharted The Lost Legacy. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expand the universe of Marvel's Spider-Man ".

Also according to the creative director of Insomniac Games, the title will feature almost instant uploads, Ray Tracing, 3D audio and full support for the DualSense controller features. American developers then updated the characters with 4D scans and better skin shading to give it a more realistic look, with hair that will move much more naturally. According to Horton, finally, in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5 "many of the city's resources have also been updated to take advantage of the new console".