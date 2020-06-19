Spider-Man Miles Morales is not a PS4 game remastered, Sony clarifies

Share it:

During the Playstation conference "Future of Gaming" Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed to the world. On the game there is a little confusion, because during the presentation it is seemed to be a new title coming out on PS5, while a Sony executive has scaled back expectations, calling it an "expansion" of the PS4 game.

Insomniac Games, the software house working on the new Spider Man, has later stated that it is a standalone game. Who is right? Currently neither Sony nor Insomniac has fully explained this detail. So Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, spoke recently on the matter during an interview with CNET: "I can safely say that during the show we would never have introduced the next generation with something trivial or misleading".

Simon Rutter, Executive Vice President of Sony Europe, also said that on the subject compared to an expansion that uses an updated version of the original: "Inside the game, important improvements have been made to the game and the engine, obviously implementing some of the main technologies and features of PlayStation 5".

In short, there was certainly a problem relating to the communication of the title. However, as Bloomberg suggests, we can see Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a "brand new game similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy", a sort of stand-alone expansion of the first Spider Man landed on PS4.