Spider-Man Miles Morales: Insomniac reveals its origins and links with the PS4 blockbuster

Insomniac Games Creative Director Brian Horton revealed on the pages of the PlayStation Blog the origins of the stand-alone Spider-Man Miles Morales project on PS5 and the narrative links with the PS4 blockbuster dedicated to Peter Parker.

From the columns of the Stars and Stripes PS Blog, Horton described Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales as "a standalone game that allows fans to retrace the rise of Miles Morales as he discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Here in Insomniac we have long loved the character of Miles Morales. It all started years ago, when Bryan Intihar suggested that we should integrate Miles into the Peter Parker universe. We stealthily presented this project at the end of our E3 2017 demo and surprised the audience when he thought the PlayStation briefing was over. ".

With regard to narrative links and at origins of the new PS5 exclusive arriving during the coming holiday season, the creative director of Insomniac clarifies that "While we were working on the Marvel's Spider-Man game, we knew that the story of Miles 'origins as Spider-Man was something that would have required his game. Miles' multicultural background reflects a more modern and diverse world, so we wanted to give players a new story with new skills, unpublished villains and unique missions in Marvel's New York ".

While waiting to admire the unedited game scenes of the PS5 blockbuster coming out at the end of the year, we leave you with this in-depth analysis that tells the story and describes the powers of the Spider-Man super hero Miles Morales.