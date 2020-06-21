Spider-Man Miles Morales: Gameloft has the video removed from the PlayStation YouTube channel

Share it:

As pointed out by the ever-attentive ResetEra community, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales announcement video for PS5 has been removed from the PlayStation YouTube channel due to a claim for copyright infringement by Gameloft.

At the time of writing, the movie continues to be unreachable on the PlayStation YouTube portal, while still being present on all the other official channels of the Japanese technological giant and the Marvel. The reasons that pushed the representatives of Gameloft S.E. to advance the request to block the video are unknown. The French company specializing in the publication of mobile video games launched Spider-Man Unlimited on Android and iOS systems in 2014, but the complaint is unlikely to be attributable in any way to this title and its intellectual property.

As per the practice for the managers of the well-known Google portal, the video in question will remain offline until it is made clear on the actual "responsibilities" of Sony regarding the underlying cause of the Gameloft's complaint. Looking forward to find out how this will work out unusual dispute, we remind you that Sony representatives recently made clear that Spider-Man Miles Morales is not a remastered of the original blockbuster on PlayStation 4.