Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 in the first gameplay video: it will be a launch game

The expected PlayStation 5 showcase September, which opened with the announcement of Final Fantasy 16, also hosted the first gameplay video of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, one of the most anticipated PS5 games ever.

The video was commented by Brian Horton, Creative director by Insomniac Games, which accompanied us to discover the main features of the title. The story takes place in the neighborhood of Harlem one year after the events of the previous chapter. Miles’ new home is in danger: as elections loom, two different factions, the energy company Roxxon and a group of high-tech criminals led by The Tinkerer.

The rest of the presentation focused on the actual gameplay, captured in real time on PS5, showing us intense game actions that highlighted the fighting skills of the new protagonist. The release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales appears to be confirmed for the launch of PS5, set for November 12 in the USA and November 19 in Europe. It was also revealed that will also be released on PlayStation 4, as well as on PS5. Find the video at the opening of the news, enjoy!