Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5: confirmed 4K and 60fps in Performance Mode

There are still several months to go before PlayStation 5 and of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, one of the games intended to support her during the first part of her life cycle. Despite this, Insomniac Games has already provided us with an important technical detail of the new chapter of the narrative universe created by PlayStation and Marvel.

The Californian developers have in fact shared a short clip – which we had already seen in the trailer of the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales – accompanied with a significant technical detail: it has in fact been confirmed that the PS5 game will be able of shoot at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with Performance mode (optional) active.

The declaration therefore shows that it will be made available also a mode devoted to quality, probably stuck at 30fps and with a higher level of detail. However, it does not specify whether the 4K resolution of the Performance Mode will be native or reached starting from a lower pixel count thanks to the Checkerboard Rendering technique.

Recall that Marvel's Spider-Man runs a 1080p on PlayStation 4 and with a resolution dynamic on PS4 Pro, which ranges from a maximum of 3456×1944 to a minimum of 2560×1368 based on the load of the scene. In both versions the reference framerate is 30fps, while on PlayStation 4 Pro there are no different graphics modes. Beyond the resolution, in any case, on PS5 we can expect a decidedly superior quality of details and effects.