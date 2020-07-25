Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5: behind the scenes with Nadji Jeter, interpreter of Miles

Share it:

The processing of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, a new chapter in the narrative universe created by Insomniac Games and intended to accompany SS5 from the first months of its life cycle.

As we wait to discover new information about the game itself, as well as new gameplay scenes, Nadji Jeter he took us behind the scenes showing us some phases of the motion capture sessions, which have become a practice in the modern video game industry. Jeter, born in 1996 in Atlanta (Georgia, USA), plays the new protagonist Miles Morales, part that had already been entrusted to him in 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man.

An incredibly important role for him, which he is playing with himself: "Becoming such a relevant character means everything to me. Miles' story is what this generation and the next one need. I only thank heaven above us for blessing me with the opportunity and responsibility to bring it to life", he wrote on Twitter, then accompanying the message with two images that portray him with the suit for the Motion Capture during the recording sessions.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, remember, is a stand-alone episode which will be published later this year exclusively on PlayStation 5, although it still lacks a precise launch date. Insomniac Games has already confirmed that on PS5 it will run at 4K and 60fps with the Performance Mode active.