Spider-Man Miles Morales: 5 comics waiting for the PS5 game

The presentation of PlayStation 5 on 11 June 2020 anticipated the arrival of many new video games, including great returns and interesting news. Among these, one of the most talked about was undoubtedly the new Spider-Man video game dedicated to the young Miles Morales, a character introduced in 2018 and now ready to become the protagonist.

On the Everyeye Plus YouTube channel we have selected five comics for you to read while waiting for the video game to come out, all obviously focused on Peter Parker's successor. Each of the works on the list is perfect for both novices and comics veterans, and will begin to make you appreciate the psychology of the first African American Spider-Man.

In the world of comics, Miles Morales is introduced for the first time as a normal teenager residing in Brooklyn, a residential area of ​​New York adjacent to Queens, the village where Peter Parker grew up. Miles is the fourth character to play the role of Spider-Man and has been famous for a few years now also because of the success of the film Spider-Man: A new Universe, Oscar winner in 2019.

In case you prefer to read the in-depth analysis instead, we refer you to the Spider-Man article in question.