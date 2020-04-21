Spider-Man: Michael Mando Wants A Solo Scorpion Movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After other characters in the Spider-Man universe have had (or are going to get in the future) and a solo movie, the possibilities to continue expanding horizons are multiple. How would you like a character like the Scorpio to join the list besides Venom or Morbius?

Well, the actor who gave life to the character of UCM In Spider-Man: Homecoming it is clear to him: he wants Sony to be anime with a spin off of the solo character. And also, he has told the reasons why he thinks it would be a good idea. We are obviously talking about the actor Michael Mando (Better Call Saul among many other productions), who has made some interesting statements.

For starters, it must be remembered that the end of Homecoming could well indicate that Sony and Marvel had plans for the character in the future of UCM. Without going any further, in the post-credits scene, Gargan bumps into Vulture once again and expresses his interest in eliminating Spider-Man.

In any case, it is curious that the actor has made these statements (in an interview for ScreenRant) just now. The reason? Recently there was talk about the possibility that Michael Mando was already working on something related to the character. Basically because he posted a photo on his Twitter account in which you could see a desert in the background. And with a small scorpion in the text, by the way. You can see it below.

Returning to the interview itself and to the statements of the actor, this is what he has commented on this whole topic: "He definitely would. I think it would be fascinating, a detective who turns evil. Marc Gargan goes a bit crazy, and there's that other story where he becomes Venom too. I think he's a very, very rich character, he's a character dark. And at the end of the day he's a cop, he's a detective. I think this is something I would definitely like to see. ".

In any case, it is very likely that the Command itself is mixing concepts. In other words, the Scorpio solo film could be just a wish, but in effect, he would be working with some of the character for the UCM. In which case, the most realistic possibility is that it could be something related to the Sinister Six. Of which, curiously, much is being said these days.