 Spider-Man: Maximum Venom will premiere on April 19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The animated series returns next month "Marvel’s Spider-Man" with its third season, which as we know will come with the title "Spider-Man: Maximum Venom". The April 19th It is the day marked and they have announced for this return on Disney XD that it will obviously have Venom as a great villain, as announced in the summer of last year.

In ‘Maximum Venom’, the Venom symbiote plans to destroy Spider-Man by bringing devastating reinforcements to Earth from his home planet and subsequently infecting various superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord or Groot, among others. We are facing an independent story, unlike previous seasons, and it is organized as a season divided into six parts of an hour, that is, six hours in total.

The season will feature the return of the voices of Robbie Daymond as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Ben Pronsky as Venom, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon / Spider-Girl, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy / Ghost-Spider, Scott Menville as Grady Scraps, Max Mittelman as Harry Osborn / Hobgoblin, Yuri Lowenthal as Curt Connors, and Nancy Linari as Aunt May.

The new actors that are added are Felicia Day ("Supernatural") as Mary Jane Watson, Sofia Wylie ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") as Ironheart / Riri Williams, and actresses Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, and Carla Jeffery (Zombies, "Zombies 2") to be the symbiote sisters Scream, Scorn and Mania, respectively.