Spider-Man: Marvel celebrates the number 850 with a promotional video

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The main magazine dedicated to Marvel’s web weaving machine, The Amazing Spider-Man is about to reach a historic milestone with the publication of volume 850, scheduled for September 30th. To celebrate Spidey’s new adventures, entrusted to Nick Spencer, the House of Ideas has shared a fantastic promotional video.

To speak in the video that you find linked to the news, he is one of the most controversial characters in the entire Marvel universe, as well Peter Parker’s nemesis par excellence, the one who managed to threaten those close to him, and who separated him forever from Gwen Stacy, Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin.

From the short sequences shown by the trailer, and the words used by editor Nick Lowe, we can definitely expect one clash between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, with consequences that could change Parker’s future forever. According to what Lowe said, the main objective is to tell a memorable story.

The editor presented the volume with these promises: “Following the spirit that in the past led to the publication of the special volumes of The Amazing Spider-Man, we will give you a number you will not forget. Issue 50 brought you “Spider-Man No More, 300 the introduction of the villain Venom, 700 the birth of Superior Spider-Man and 800 the Red Goblin. Nick Spencer, and our fantastic artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos and Mark Bagley, have chosen the Green Goblin for a story that shows all their talent! “

At the bottom of the news you can find the beautiful variant cover made by Bagley himself, and waiting for other future information we leave you to the Hot Toys figure dedicated to Spider-Man 2099 and the cover signed by Joe Quesada.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

