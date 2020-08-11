Spider-Man, Kraven coming? Marvel seeks 'a guy like Joel Kinnaman'

Share it:

There is still no clear news on the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the continuation of Tom Holland's adventure among the Avengers is certain of course, but still no indiscretion has leaked about what we could see in this highly anticipated third adventure of the Disney Wallramp.

On the other hand, the material is not lacking, especially when it comes to villain: the good Spidey has made a lot of enemies during his career, so there would be only thespoiled for choice. According to some rumors, however, Marvel could focus on one of the most famous and beloved faces of Spider-Man's large roster of antagonists.

We are talking about Kraven, protagonist of some of the most beautiful stories dedicated to Peter Parker: according to a voice relaunched by Charles Murphy, in fact, Marvel is looking for an actor for Spider-Man 3 "to Joel Kinnaman". This could obviously mean all or nothing but, to quote Murphy himself:"(…) that I am cursed if Kinnaman wouldn't be perfect for the role of Kraven".

Would you like to see Kraven in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And most importantly, do you think Kinnaman would be the right choice to interpret it? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, fans recently celebrated Spider-Man's birthday; for the future, however, there is talk of a great return in Spider-Man 3.