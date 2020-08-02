Spider-Man, in a new fanart the crossover between Tobey Maguire and the Fantastic 4

Share it:

Two diametrically opposed fates, those of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and the Fantastic 4 led by Chris Evans' Human Torch: if the former is still considered by many to be the best Spider-Man ever, in fact, the two films with Jessica Alba are part of that plethora of cinecomics of the early 2000s which were not very successful.

It must be said, however, that the Marvel films of the time were penalized by not a little detail: not being part of a perfect and mammoth machine like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, capable of pushing even the most welcomed films with not too much enthusiasm (see cases like Captain Marvel).

Why then don't give them a second chance by putting up the crossover we've never seen? The idea came to artoftimetravel, which on Instagram put together in one scene the Peter Parker seen in Spider-Man 3 (the one with the black costume, so to speak) and the less fortunate Chris Evans, the one in the Human Torch version.

What do you think? Do you think that such an operation could have benefited highly criticized films like those of Fantastic 4? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, recently, we have seen a new, crazy theory about Raimi's Spider-Man; Furthermore, a few days ago the Spider-Man script was made available online.