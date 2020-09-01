Spider-Man: here is the new splendid cover signed by Joe Quesada

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marvel Comics is preparing for the release of the number 850 dedicated to the historic newspaper The Amazing Spider-Man, and to celebrate this milestone reached by the friendly neighborhood superhero, the famous designer Joe Quesada was involved.

Quesada was commissioned to carry out a variant cover for the volume, and as you can see in the illustration at the bottom of the news, Spidey uses his webs to fly over the skies of Manhattan, heading towards the future threats that will hit the city of New York.

We know in fact that in the upcoming adventures awaiting the webweaver, signed by Nick Spencer, we will see the return of one of his arch enemies, the Green Goblin, and even if not much information has been provided, we can think of other nemeses from Peter Parker’s past.

Reassuring fans of the superhero, one of Marvel’s foremost editors, Nick Lowe, teased some details regarding the action element in volume 850: “It is perhaps the The most heartbreaking volume of The Amazing Spider-Man, and at the same time full of action, ever! There are so many twists and turns, and Spidey has never been cornered like this one! “

Recall that recently Dell’Otto and Crain have made variant covers for Venom, and that Hot Toys has dedicated a magnificent figure to Spider-Man 2099.