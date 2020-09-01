Entertainment

Spider-Man: here is the new splendid cover signed by Joe Quesada

September 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Marvel Comics is preparing for the release of the number 850 dedicated to the historic newspaper The Amazing Spider-Man, and to celebrate this milestone reached by the friendly neighborhood superhero, the famous designer Joe Quesada was involved.

Quesada was commissioned to carry out a variant cover for the volume, and as you can see in the illustration at the bottom of the news, Spidey uses his webs to fly over the skies of Manhattan, heading towards the future threats that will hit the city of New York.

We know in fact that in the upcoming adventures awaiting the webweaver, signed by Nick Spencer, we will see the return of one of his arch enemies, the Green Goblin, and even if not much information has been provided, we can think of other nemeses from Peter Parker’s past.

Reassuring fans of the superhero, one of Marvel’s foremost editors, Nick Lowe, teased some details regarding the action element in volume 850: “It is perhaps the The most heartbreaking volume of The Amazing Spider-Man, and at the same time full of action, ever! There are so many twists and turns, and Spidey has never been cornered like this one! “

Recall that recently Dell’Otto and Crain have made variant covers for Venom, and that Hot Toys has dedicated a magnificent figure to Spider-Man 2099.

READ:  ONE PIECE 984: Oda shows the true face of Yamato, that's who's under the mask

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.