Spider-Man: Gabriele Dell'Otto and Clayton Crain's variant covers revealed

August 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the latest news regarding the possible crossover between Spider-Man and Spawn, fans are looking forward to the latest news regarding this collaboration. Meanwhile, two new covers have been announced that are available for the Marvel comics dedicated to Peter Parker.

At the bottom of the news you can see the announcement of Scorpion Comic, which revealed to the numerous fans of the stories of Spider-Man that he had created, with the collaboration of two exceptional artists, variant covers for number 27 of Venom and for the last story dedicated to Spider-Man. To take care of the first cover we find Gabriele Dell'Otto, while the author of the drawing of Spider-Man in the Symbiote version is Clayton Crain.

The two volumes will be sold respectively at the price of $ 49.99 and $ 99.99, to be able to buy them you must participate in the digital event of the New York Comic-Con, during the event 800 comics will be available with the variant cover, which we're sure will become an important collector's item for Stan Lee comic book fans. It will not be the only surprise present during the New York Comic-Con, in fact other initiatives dedicated to the world of comics will be announced in the coming days.

READ:  Agents of SHIELD, the team's latest mission in the series finale trailer

If you are looking for other merchandise dedicated to the famous character, we recommend this Spider-Man action figure, produced by Hot Toys and focused on the version Spider-Man 2099 of one of the most famous Marvel superheroes.

