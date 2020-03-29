Spider-Man: Far From Home concept art reveals an elemental we never saw

Share it:

Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film that preceded the tragic events we saw in Avengers: Endgame. At the beginning of this story, we saw how Nick Fury and María Hill faced the fearsome Earth Elemental with Quentin Beck, thus introducing these beings into the plot.

Now, the concept artist who worked on Far From Home, Jerad Marantz, He has shared on his personal Instagram account the image of a desasapland for an elemental that was never used in the final montage of the film. Although these beings turned out to be illusions created by Mysterio To trick Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and take over the technology of Tony Stark, the truth is that we could take a look at these creatures.

The elemental that Marantz desasaplanded was a fusion between earth and wind, showing us a shape reminiscent of the Earth Elemental, but using air related skills.

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced elemental mythology into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which makes us think of the immense source of ideas that Marvel Studios owns thanks to comics. Although it was a hoax, the multiverse that Mysterio proposed could be made possible thanks to movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The director of Spider-Man: Far From Home has wanted to share a poster of the film in reference to the coronavirus. This is a way to sensitize arachnid superhero fans to work from home to respect quarantine rules.