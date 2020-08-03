Spider-Man, fans celebrate Peter Parker's 58th birthday!

Share it:

Recurrences, you know, are important: who of you would allow yourself to forget the birthday of a friend with whom you have lived many memorable adventures? If you agree with us and you are a fan of Spider-Mantherefore, you should circle the day today in red on the calendar.

Yes, because August 1st is anything but an ordinary day for our Peter Parker: the beloved hero Marvel it's just today and, taking a look at the dates, you realize that the springs are starting to be quite a lot!

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man turns 58 years old: many have passed since that August 1, 1962, the day the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first appeared in issue 15 of Amazing Fantasy.

Since then we have lived stories with our Spider-Man, including comics, films, video games and whoever has more. The future also seems to have no intention of retire dear Spidey, between a new movie coming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new game for PS5 and who knows what more!

So don't waste time and join Marvel fans around the world in sending your best wishes to one of the superheroes most loved ever! Meanwhile, one theory speaks of an absurd team-up with Venom in Spider-Man 3; it also appears that a character's return to Spider-Man 3 has been confirmed.