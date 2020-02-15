Spider-Man: Fake Red, the manga risks cancellation

Share it:

Exactly one year after its announcement, Spider-Man: Fake Red cancellation is already at risk. The collaboration between the publisher Kodansha and the Marvel kingdom seems not to have given the desired results and, without the help of the fans, the fate of the manga of Yusuke Osawa seems to have come to an early end.

There were many expectations for this work, above all thanks to the involvement of the author of Six Bullets, Dr. Duo is Green Worldz. Unfortunately, not even the entry into the lawsuit Marvel Studio has managed to raise the fortunes of the comic book available on pocket manga, an application available for mobile phones, now strongly at risk of cancellation after just 12 published chapters.

The expectations for the opera were sky high after the announcement of the manga, especially thanks to the setting inspired by the video game of the same name by Spider-Man created by Insomiac Games and released exclusively on PS4, the same game that you can retrieve in our Marvel's Spider-Man Review. Unfortunately, the fate of the manga is destined to end due to the lack of success at home and the only alternative to continue hoping to read the series is by supporting the author with a donation.

However, the news caught the many fans who were enjoying readingSpider-man according to Osawa sensei. And you, on the other hand, knew the Spider-Man: Fake Red manga or is there a completely new series? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.