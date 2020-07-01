Entertainment

Spider-Man: Fake Red, the manga has been officially canceled

June 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
The cancellation of Spider-Man: Fake Red had been in the air for several months now, but nobody expected that Marvel Comics is Kodansha decided to pull the plug so early. As revealed by the author Yusuke Osawa in fact, a few moments ago, the manga was interrupted due to performances called "unsatisfactory".

At the bottom you can take a look at the author's statement, who wrote: "A few minutes ago I was told that the Spider-Man: Fake Red serialization will be stopped. It is really frustrating. Apparently the sales of the print edition started well, but did not grow and therefore did not meet the publishers' expectations. The digital version did not sell at all. I am very sorry for all the readers who wanted to read the following. Personally, I really wanted to continue. Now I'm too slow to write, but I want to thank you for the support. Excelsior !!".

Spider-Man: Fake Red was first introduced a year ago, and should have been the first step towards a fruitful collaboration between Kodansha and Marvel. The work is set in the same universe as the video game for Playstation 4, but despite everything it has failed to stimulate the interest of the Japanese public.

And what do you think of it? Would you have liked to read it? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!

