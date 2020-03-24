General News

 Spider-Man, Deadpool or the 90s X-Men series "coming soon" at Disney +

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Spider-Man, Deadpool, Logan and the 90s X-Men series coming soon to Disney +

Today the Disney + streaming platform has arrived in Spain and as we knew for a few weeks when the contents that the platform would have was revealed, there are important deficiencies in the Disney + Spain catalog compared to other countries. Some we expected, guy "Hombre de Hierro" Well, it was distributed by Columbia, but others hurt us more, like the animated series of superheroes from our childhood.

Today has been a day of many problems for Disney, as it happens with any launch of a platform, but to that has been added the large number of questions from fans about those contents that are missing from our platform.

They have been slow to answer those questions, but in the last hours, they have responded and although they have not given specific dates, they have been confirmed some content that will arrive "soon" to the platform:

  • Spider-man
  • Deadpool
  • Logan
  • 90s X-Men animated series
READ:  Netflix for Mac: How To Download Netflix App on Macbook

Both Deadpool (we understand both) and "Logan" They are a surprise, given their R rating on a platform for all audiences such as Disney +, and as for Spider-Man, the question might arise as to which version they are referring to, but we understand that it is the Tom Holland Spider-Man version. , that is to say "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Y Spider-Man: Far From Home“Because the previous ones (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield saga) were pure Sony Pictures, and therefore outside the umbrella of Disney and UCM.

The fact that the 90s animated series reaches the platform is a halo of hope that other mythical series will also arrive, such as the Spider-Man series.

The 90s X-Men animated series will also arrive at Disney + Spain



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.