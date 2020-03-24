 Spider-Man, Deadpool or the 90s X-Men series "coming soon" at Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today the Disney + streaming platform has arrived in Spain and as we knew for a few weeks when the contents that the platform would have was revealed, there are important deficiencies in the Disney + Spain catalog compared to other countries. Some we expected, guy "Hombre de Hierro" Well, it was distributed by Columbia, but others hurt us more, like the animated series of superheroes from our childhood.

Today has been a day of many problems for Disney, as it happens with any launch of a platform, but to that has been added the large number of questions from fans about those contents that are missing from our platform.

They have been slow to answer those questions, but in the last hours, they have responded and although they have not given specific dates, they have been confirmed some content that will arrive "soon" to the platform:

Spider-man

Deadpool

Logan

90s X-Men animated series

Both Deadpool (we understand both) and "Logan" They are a surprise, given their R rating on a platform for all audiences such as Disney +, and as for Spider-Man, the question might arise as to which version they are referring to, but we understand that it is the Tom Holland Spider-Man version. , that is to say "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Y Spider-Man: Far From Home“Because the previous ones (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield saga) were pure Sony Pictures, and therefore outside the umbrella of Disney and UCM.

The fact that the 90s animated series reaches the platform is a halo of hope that other mythical series will also arrive, such as the Spider-Man series.