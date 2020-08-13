Spider-Man, check out Tom Holland's original audition for Captain America: Civil War!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A video originally published in the special content of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which in these hours has returned viral online, the original tape of the first audition of Tom Holland for the role of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War.

This is a hearing that the young British actor sent to Marvel Studios in digital version, recording it autonomously with the help of the star of The Punisher Jon Bernthal, and who got him the part for the debut of the character foreseen in the third chapter of the Captain America saga directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

"Whenever you have to choose the actor for a big and important role like that of Spider-Man, you already know that there will be a very long search behind."says the executive producer of Spider-Man: Homecoming Eric Carroll. "Sarah Finn and her team watched more than 7,500 tapes".

As is known, Holland came once selected for the part quickly involved in camera-testing with some of his favorite actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who in previous years had grown up as a fan of the Iron Man, Captain America and the former Avengers. In the video that we bring you you can see everything, from the original audition tapes to the first test footage on screen, with Peter Parker meeting the Steve Rogers at the airport in the take of the scene that would become one of the most iconic of Marvel Studios production.

We remember that Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker in the next Spider-Man 3, of which the official title seems to have leaked online in the past few hours. In September we will meet the actor on Netflix with the new original film The Devil All The Time, alongside Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan and many others.