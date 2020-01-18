Entertainment

Spider-Man and Wolverine come to support The Fantastic 4 in the new issue

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
The 21st issue de The fantastic Four it seems to reserve many more surprises for fans than expected. For the new "Empyre" event, in fact, Dan Slott has a special collaboration in store that will see Spider-Man and Wolverine take part in a mission to save Earth from the new threat.

The next release of the comic by Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli intends to amaze the community, opening the new with great pomp crisis that is about to hit the Blue Planet hard. With i Fantastic 4 still in space, the Skrull and the Kree paradoxically, they are ready to join forces to land on Earth.

To thwart the fearsome threat, Valeria and Franklin will be accompanied by two of the most beloved heroes of mythology Marvel. We are talking about Wolverine and Spider-Man, which for the occasion will show off two beautiful blue suits, the same that you can admire in the teaser image at the bottom of the news. While waiting for the 4 iconic heroes to return to Earth, it will be up to the two of them to help children of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

READ:  Hearts has become the most popular fan villain in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

The will of the authors to rewrite the Fantastic 4 is proving to be well founded, with excellent decisions that are increasing the public's interest in the next superhero adventure linked to the imaginary Marvel Comics. And you, instead, what expectations do you have for this saga? Let us know your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

