Spider-Man and SW Jedi Fallen Order convince Disney: more licensed games coming?

For years Disney It has also been a great protagonist in the world of video games, with several published games that many nostalgic players will still remember with pleasure today. More recently, however, the giant seemed to have lost interest in the gaming industry.

Even Disney had closed its remaining gaming divisions, evidently preferring to focus its efforts on other media and art. The success of titles like Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 and di Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order however, they must have changed the top management of the company.

Sean Shoptaw, who deals with gaming and interactive experiences at Disney, spoke at SAY 2020 of Las Vegas, openly telling developers to step forward if there are video game ideas based on the entertainment giant's franchises.

On the other hand, after the acquisition of Fox, the already immense catalog of Disney properties has further expanded, so you would be spoiled for choice. The company is therefore more than willing to return to the videogame environment, no longer producing their games themselves, but allowing licensing to developers.

In short, the great return of Disney in the world of video games it is already about to become reality. Which game inspired by one of the many franchises you own would you like to see?