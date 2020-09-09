Spider-Man, an image of a lizard with the likeness of Peter Parker appears online

Share it:

Looking forward to seeing Tom Holland in the third Spider-Man by Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wallramp fans can happen to see their idol literally everywhere. Even in nature: a particular lizard, due to the colors of its coat, characterized by its red body and blue legs, is known precisely as Spider-Man agama.

This is theMwanza flat-headed rocky agama, a lizard which lives in the deserts of Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda.

A Reddit user recently discovered the existence of this reptile and made a funny post from it. The image was later removed, but it is a specimen like the one you can see at the bottom to the news. The resemblance to the costume of Peter Parker, in fact, it is evident.

The post attracted a number of comments. Someone writes: “They told him he could only do the cosplay del dr Curtis (aka Lizard). I would like to see them now “, someone else, making the verse to the famous opening, comments: “Lizard-Man, Lizard-Man, does whatever a lizard can”, some express their sympathy for the lizard. “If you are a fan of the Marvel, what you see in this photo is the Toxin symbiote “ adds a user.

