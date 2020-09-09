Entertainment

Spider-Man, an image of a lizard with the likeness of Peter Parker appears online

September 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Looking forward to seeing Tom Holland in the third Spider-Man by Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wallramp fans can happen to see their idol literally everywhere. Even in nature: a particular lizard, due to the colors of its coat, characterized by its red body and blue legs, is known precisely as Spider-Man agama.

This is theMwanza flat-headed rocky agama, a lizard which lives in the deserts of Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda.

A Reddit user recently discovered the existence of this reptile and made a funny post from it. The image was later removed, but it is a specimen like the one you can see at the bottom to the news. The resemblance to the costume of Peter Parker, in fact, it is evident.

The post attracted a number of comments. Someone writes: “They told him he could only do the cosplay del dr Curtis (aka Lizard). I would like to see them now “, someone else, making the verse to the famous opening, comments: “Lizard-Man, Lizard-Man, does whatever a lizard can”, some express their sympathy for the lizard. “If you are a fan of the Marvel, what you see in this photo is the Toxin symbiote “ adds a user.

READ:  Which day hosts more birthdays than anime characters?

Returning to the next movie dedicated to Spider-Man, meanwhile, John Cena could play Sandman in Spider-Man 3. If you haven’t already, you can check out the new Doctor Octopus fan art.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.