Spider-Man: A New Universe, work is progressing on the sequel

The calendars of cinema events for the next few years are full of cinecomics, and each of us has a favorite. But there is a character who manages to (almost) always agree with everyone in terms of hype, especially in this particular iteration: we are talking about Spider-Man and Spider-Man: A New Universe (2).

After great success of Spider-Man: A New Universe, and the formalization of the second installment of the Marvel / Sony animated film, work on the sequel finally began last June, although the release date of the film was postponed due to delays induced by the prolonged health emergency.

In the meantime, however, efforts are being made to ensure that the sequel can also win the hearts of critics and audiences as its predecessor did, and it is the new Head of Story of the film Octavio E. Rodriguez (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Coco, The Incredibles), to let us know that we don’t have to worry about anything with a post on twitter (which you can also find at the bottom of the news).

And speaking of history, we still don’t know anything about the possible plot of the new chapter of the adventures of Miles Morales (played by Shameik Moore), but given the scene after the credits of the first film, which showed us the Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O’Hara, it is natural to wonder if he will not be one of its protagonists.

Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 (the official title has yet to be released) will be released in theaters on October 7, 2022.