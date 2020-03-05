Spider-Man: A new universe 2 signs comic artist Kris Anka

Share it:

One of the great names of the comic has joined the team that is working on Spider-Man: A new universe 2, the sequel to the acclaimed Sony animated film based on different versions of this character exits from different parallel realities.

Kris announced on his personal Twitter profile that he is working on this film and did so using the gif used in his day to announce that the film was officially underway and that it will be released in 2022.

I can finally talk about what I'm working on next pic.twitter.com/rinsHfrzFG – kris (@kristaferanka) March 4, 2020

The cartoonist has worked in Young Justice # 5, in Captain Marvel, X-Men, Wolverine, the Spider-Verse arc of 2014 and his is the redesasapland of Spider-Woman, which has an important weight in this saga of animation with his own spinoff planned and a lot of weight in the sequel.

In this story, the main protagonist was Miles Morales, who puts on the Maya and Spider-Man's mask when he was bitten by a genetically modified spider shortly after Peter Parker's death of his reality.

In the first film Morales meets a much more defeated Parker from another dimension and disenchanted with his role as a New York hero. Also other variants including a girl with a combat robot, a pig with the powers of Spider-Man and a noir and rather intense version of the hero.

