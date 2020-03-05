Entertainment

Spider-Man: A new universe 2 signs comic artist Kris Anka

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the great names of the comic has joined the team that is working on Spider-Man: A new universe 2, the sequel to the acclaimed Sony animated film based on different versions of this character exits from different parallel realities.

Kris announced on his personal Twitter profile that he is working on this film and did so using the gif used in his day to announce that the film was officially underway and that it will be released in 2022.

The cartoonist has worked in Young Justice # 5, in Captain Marvel, X-Men, Wolverine, the Spider-Verse arc of 2014 and his is the redesasapland of Spider-Woman, which has an important weight in this saga of animation with his own spinoff planned and a lot of weight in the sequel.

In this story, the main protagonist was Miles Morales, who puts on the Maya and Spider-Man's mask when he was bitten by a genetically modified spider shortly after Peter Parker's death of his reality.

In the first film Morales meets a much more defeated Parker from another dimension and disenchanted with his role as a New York hero. Also other variants including a girl with a combat robot, a pig with the powers of Spider-Man and a noir and rather intense version of the hero.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.