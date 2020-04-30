Entertainment

Spider-Man: 50 years ago the first Spider-Man comic came out in Italy

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
There are some heroes who have made the history of the international superhero scene, some of whom who, after dozens of years, continue to thrill millions of fans with the same intensity. Among them, of course, we cannot fail to mention the crazy adventures of Spider-Man in the popular Spider-Man

The famous franchise of House of Ideas continues to be a favorite of the public, to the point that Marvel continues to announce new comics related to Spider-Man occasionally. But speaking of the famous masked hero, have you already recovered our special on the 5 best Spider-Man films? In any case, it was April 30, 1970 when the publishing house of Andrea Corno, theEditorial Corno in fact, he distributed the first issue of the comic book format in the Bel Paese, a unicum of its kind after a few experiments that weren't successful before then.

From that moment on, the adventures of Peter Parker they will also be destined to upset the superhero landscape in Italy, still maintaining an unprecedented importance for the imagination Marvel in the west. In fact, despite the various changes of publisher that the franchise has undergone over the years, Spider-Man continues to thrill thousands of local fans every year, certifying the undisputed popularity of Spider-Man every day.

And how long have you been following Peter Parker's crazy adventures? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

