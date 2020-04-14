 Spider-Man 3 would still maintain its release for July 2021

Share it:

With movie theaters closed indefinitely coupled with the inability to shoot anything due to the current pandemic, several Hollywood studios have been forced to reschedule several of their upcoming projects. One of them has been Marvel Studios that had to delay all the films, moving one position each of them. Nevertheless, we still do not know what will happen to the third Spider-Man, which is in the hands of Sony Pictures to establish when it will hit theaters.

The project should start main photography this summer to meet the premiere date set for July 2021, and with things as they are, fans wonder if there may be a delay, because it is unknown if they will be able to start shooting on time – from once the start of filming is suspended. However, it seems that the film will not suffer any setback.

The studio has not yet made a public statement, but according to the Heroic Hollywood website, based on "an informant from inside the studio", Spider-Man 3 is still scheduled for July 2021. Sony has already had to change some of its movies, like Morbius, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" or "Uncharted", but it seems that the next wall-climbing film will be one of the few projects that will not be affected by what is happening.

Sony Pictures may also be leaving some time to see how the matter is resolved. It is early to say anything. It is not known how long this pandemic is going to spread, and it is not something that is in their hands, so it would not be surprising that they choose to rush the deadlines as much as possible. It is also true that we did an analysis of dates the other day, and it does not seem that there is much space in the calendar to release the film if it is not competing with any movie from Marvel Studios.

