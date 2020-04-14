General News

 Spider-Man 3 would still maintain its release for July 2021

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) promotional banner

With movie theaters closed indefinitely coupled with the inability to shoot anything due to the current pandemic, several Hollywood studios have been forced to reschedule several of their upcoming projects. One of them has been Marvel Studios that had to delay all the films, moving one position each of them. Nevertheless, we still do not know what will happen to the third Spider-Man, which is in the hands of Sony Pictures to establish when it will hit theaters.

The project should start main photography this summer to meet the premiere date set for July 2021, and with things as they are, fans wonder if there may be a delay, because it is unknown if they will be able to start shooting on time – from once the start of filming is suspended. However, it seems that the film will not suffer any setback.

The studio has not yet made a public statement, but according to the Heroic Hollywood website, based on "an informant from inside the studio", Spider-Man 3 is still scheduled for July 2021. Sony has already had to change some of its movies, like Morbius, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" or "Uncharted", but it seems that the next wall-climbing film will be one of the few projects that will not be affected by what is happening.

READ:  Good Girls Season 4: Release date and Cast

Sony Pictures may also be leaving some time to see how the matter is resolved. It is early to say anything. It is not known how long this pandemic is going to spread, and it is not something that is in their hands, so it would not be surprising that they choose to rush the deadlines as much as possible. It is also true that we did an analysis of dates the other day, and it does not seem that there is much space in the calendar to release the film if it is not competing with any movie from Marvel Studios.

Via information | Heroic hollywood

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.