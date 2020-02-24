Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland already knows everything about the movie

Share it:

In principle, there is no reason to think that Tom Holland will make the same mistake again. However, it is necessary to think about the fact that he himself has publicly confirmed that he already knows all the details of the next film of Spider-man at the UCM. Will you release a spoiler again as you did in the past? In any case, all this means that the movie is on a very good path.

On the other hand, the actor's statements have taken place in a conversation on the YouTube channel "Hey U Guys" taking advantage of Onward's promotional tour. Remember that, in the new Pixar movie, Holland gives voice to one of the two main characters. And, indeed, and in his words, he has learned from the mistakes of the past …

This is what he said exactly about it: "I know everything. I've had a great presentation meeting with Marvel and Sony two weeks ago and the secrets are here. But I've also done about a thousand interviews so now I know how to never re-spool a movie again.".

Remember that, although there could still be changes in that regard, it is expected that the premiere of Spider-Man 3 in theaters will take place on July 16, 2021. And be careful, because according to the latest rumors, it is probably not the only movie in the Spider-Man universe that Sony already has planned with Marvel. However, we do not have many more details about this mysterious project, which could be a new spin off.

Returning to Spider-Man 3, filming should start in July. Therefore, it is likely that the leaks will begin by then. Shooting that, on the other hand, is expected to pass through many different cities. From Atlanta to New York, through Los Angeles, and even Iceland.

