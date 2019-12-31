Spider-Man 3 Start Shooting – Marvel MCU Phase 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He introduced himself as the new trepamuros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Captain America: Civil War' back in 2016. With each of his subsequent appearances the character of Tom holland He sneaked into the heart of most fandom marvelita, to the point that when last summer Sony and Disney broke their contract and left Spider-Man out of the MCU. He threatened to study an unprecedented boycott.

In the end this divorce between the two studios was arranged, with a happy ending for everyone, because not only was it confirmed that the young Spider-Man of Tom Holland would appear again dancing by the MCU, it also set a premiere date for the third tape solo of the arachnid superhero.

Although it was rumored that the new 'Spider-Man' movie would be released at some point in 2022, all the fuss with Sony made the project accelerate (Do you want Marvel to get rid of Spidey? Jum) and set the premiere for the July 16, 2021. With such a relatively close date, it was only a matter of months before Marvel Studios and Sony got down to work, because we already know the long post-production time required by these superhero tapes with such a magical effect. Well, according to Deadline the production of the third tape of 'Spider-Man', even with an unknown title, will start next summer.

This is already a family calendar for Tom Holland, since 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' began production in the summer of 2016 and 'Far from Home' also started in the summer season last 2018.

The synopsis of 'Spider-Man 3 ' It is not yet clear, since the project is still in a very recent phase, but what we do know is that the shocking post-credit scenes of 'Spider-Man: away from home' will be the basis for what we see in this new history of the trepamuros. Hopefully not the last …