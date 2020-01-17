Spider-Man 3: Filming already has date and location

Share it:

Two weeks ago we were able to know the estimated date for the start of filming of Spider-man 3 (in the absence of an official title), the next Spider-Man movie within the UCM. However, what was then summer of 2020, today has just been transformed in July 2020. And we have not only been able to know when the shooting will begin, but also other interesting details about the film have been revealed.

To start, the new information (we via Comicbook) confirms that filming will not only begin in July, but is also expected to end in November of the same year 2020. It also speaks of July 2021 as a possible release date. Why so much time between filming and premiere? Because production is expected to pass through many cities: from Atlanta to New York, through Los Angeles, and even Iceland.

On the other hand, it will not be the first UCM film that passes through the Nordic country. In fact, it already happened in Thor: The Dark World, which was filmed just in Iceland. In addition, this location has warned about what could be the possible villain of the film. And there is talk that the chosen one could be Kraven, the Hunter. Of course he would marry that geographical scenario. Obviously, there is nothing official about that.

The report also talks about Jon Watts returning to direct the third film with Tom Holland. The rest of the cast is not yet known, although there is also talk of the return of Zendaya and Jacob Battalon.

The one who has a little more complicated is Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. If you have seen Spider-Man: Away from Home you can get an idea of ​​the reasons. Although the information ensures that it is not ruled out that it does appear again.

Source: Comicbook